Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal welcome first child 

  • Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf blessed with a baby girl.
  • Zuhab Khan announced the news on her Instagram.
  • Shahroz also has a daughter ‘Nooreh Shahroz’ from his first marriage.
Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have been blessed with a daughter today. It hasn’t been an easy journey for the pair since their relationship and, subsequently, marriage gained headlines.

Shahroz and Sadaf are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry.

Actor Zuhab Khan announced the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable picture of Shahroz Sabzwari with his newly born daughter and wrote, “Meri Shehzadi.”

Have a look:

Shahroz and Sadaf received praise from model Mehreen Syed, who also used her official Instagram account to do so!

“Mashallah Allah ki a rehmat congratulations,” Mehreen captioned her post.

 

A post shared by Mehreen Syed (@imehreensyed)

It should be noted that actress Syra Yousuf was the former wife of Shahroz Sabzwari. She was married to him in 2012. The popular showbiz couple parted ways after eight years of marriage for unknown reasons.

Syra Yousuf has a daughter ‘Nooreh Shahroz’ from her first marriage.

However, after just two months of their divorce, Sabzwari married model Sadaf Kanwal. Both the actors had shared photos of their marriage on Instagram.

Also Read

Shahroz Sabzwari says: “I love kids so I am like so excited”
Shahroz Sabzwari says: “I love kids so I am like so excited”

The power couple is all set to begin a new phase of...

Read More News On

