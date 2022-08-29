Shahroz Sabzwari writes wonderful birthday greeting for Sadaf Kanwal

Shahroz Sabzwari enjoying his birthday with wife Sadaf Kanwal
Nooreh was not in a good mood while she was in hospital...
The Sabzwari family is currently enjoying another round of festivities as the new mother Sadaf Kanwal celebrates her special day.
Only a few days separate the birthdays of the Virgo pair Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal. The actor from Basaat e Dil posted a touching message to his “soulmates” on Instagram.
Shahroz shared a sweet photo of his wife laughing contagiously in front of cakes, flowers, candles, and balloons. The Hasad actor addressed a message of affection to the “wonderful woman,”
After dating rumours abounded on social media, Sadaf and Shahroz got married in 2020. He previously divorced Syra Yousaf, his wife from seven years, claiming their irreconcilable differences. Nooreh is the daughter of the ex-celebrity couple.
