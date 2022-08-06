Advertisement
Shahrukh Khan discloses how he pampers himself on off days

Shahrukh Khan discloses how he pampers himself on off days

Shahrukh Khan discloses how he pampers himself on off days

Shahrukh Khan discloses how he pampers himself on off days

  • Shahrukh Khan is one of the most famous actors in the world.
  • The actor has been in movies for 30 years, and in 2023, he will be back on the big screen with three big movies.
  • SRK tweeted about his sponsorships and production firm.
Shahrukh Khan is one of the most famous actors in the world. The actor has been in movies for 30 years, and in 2023, he will be back on the big screen with three big movies. He is a great actor, but he is also very funny and good with words. Alia Bhatt is in charge of his most recent co-production, Darlings, which came out digitally yesterday and is getting great reviews. The actor used his own quirky style on Twitter to show how much he liked Darlings.

SRK made Dunki. 21 days after leaving, the actor returned from London and Budapest. He needed a vacation to recharge before returning to Jawan. Baadshah tweeted about his weekend plans. SRK tweeted about his sponsorships and production firm. It read: “I’ve been working continuously, so I wanted to indulge in my favourite hobby:’self-love.’ (This is not an endorsement; I’m simply pampering myself on my day off.)” Fans chuckled at how well the star promoted his sponsorships and movie.

The actor was last seen with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L. Rai’s fantasy movie Zero. After being away from the big screen for four years, he is coming back with three big movies: Pathaan, which is directed by Sidharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan, which is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, and Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Suhana Khan, his daughter, will make her acting debut soon in Zoya Akhtar’s next movie, The Archies, which will also come out in 2023.

Shahrukh Khan dances to super-hit track
Shahrukh Khan dances to super-hit track

The actor has worked for three decades and will release three films...

