Shahveer Jafry, Ayesha faces criticism for their love-filled moments

Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig are known as the most popular and successful pair, however, it appears that their followers are weary of their content and are publicly criticizing them for blatantly displaying romantic gestures.

People, especially couples, have engaged in publicly exhibiting their love due to social media’s reach.

Shahveer Jafry just shared some quite intriguing photos showing him and Ayesha Beig in the happiest and most cheerful of states. The photographs mentioned above show the couple kissing and cuddling. These pictures actually went viral on the internet, and a wave of criticism followed.

Celebrity couples go above and beyond to enhance their chemistry in public, and as a result, this behavior puts them in the crosshairs of social media trolls.