Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Shahveer Jafry, Ayesha faces criticism for their love-filled moments
Shahveer Jafry, Ayesha faces criticism for their love-filled moments

Shahveer Jafry, Ayesha faces criticism for their love-filled moments

Articles
Advertisement
Shahveer Jafry, Ayesha faces criticism for their love-filled moments

Shahveer Jafry, Ayesha faces criticism for their love-filled moments

Advertisement

Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig are known as the most popular and successful pair, however, it appears that their followers are weary of their content and are publicly criticizing them for blatantly displaying romantic gestures.

People, especially couples, have engaged in publicly exhibiting their love due to social media’s reach.

Shahveer Jafry just shared some quite intriguing photos showing him and Ayesha Beig in the happiest and most cheerful of states. The photographs mentioned above show the couple kissing and cuddling. These pictures actually went viral on the internet, and a wave of criticism followed.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shahveer (@shahveerjay)

Advertisement

Celebrity couples go above and beyond to enhance their chemistry in public, and as a result, this behavior puts them in the crosshairs of social media trolls.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Keke Palmer reveals she's expecting first baby on SNL
Keke Palmer reveals she's expecting first baby on SNL
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his early success
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his early success
Tabu opens up about her career success in 2022, calls it ‘eventful,
Tabu opens up about her career success in 2022, calls it ‘eventful,
Will Smith REVEALS what Rihanna ‘LOVED’ the most about Emancipation
Will Smith REVEALS what Rihanna ‘LOVED’ the most about Emancipation
Jesse James denies cheating on pregnant wife
Jesse James denies cheating on pregnant wife
King Charles' Coronation Crown Begins
King Charles' Coronation Crown Begins
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story