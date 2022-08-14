Shahzeb Khanzada’s Shirtless Picture Landed Him in Trouble

Anchor and Journalist Shahzeb Khanzada is well-known in his own country of Pakistan.

Shahzeb Khanzada is well-known in his own country of Pakistan. Presently, he may be seen hosting for Geo News. He began his professional life working as a host for Business Plus. Shahzeb Khanzada rose to prominence in a relatively short amount of time and is currently regarded as one of the most prominent journalists. His popular show on Geo News, titled “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath,” has a significant number of viewers.

The charming actress Rushna Khan, who has appeared in an episode of the Geo TV drama Mohabbat Chordi Maine, is married to the talented host. Pictures are something that Rushna Khan frequently shows her husband. A few months ago, Rushna Khan published images of her husband in which he was not wearing a shirt, which resulted in a great deal of backlash.

Today, Rushna Khan posted another shirtless selfie of her husband online. “When he’s not working, he’s exercising,” she wrote.

