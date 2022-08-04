Shaista Lodhi slams PCB, ‘Shoaib Malik, he’s the best player’

Shaista Lodhi, a former morning show host, and actor criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Instagram Stories for excluding Shoaib Malik from the team for the Asia Cup 2022.

The Asia Cup 2022 will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11, according to a recent announcement by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Official hosting rights will still continue to belong to Sri Lanka. Nine countries will compete in the T20 version of the Asia Cup, which was last played in 2018.

The Pakistani batting team does not include Shoaib Malik or Shan Masood, while Hasan Ali has been replaced by fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Malik leads Pakistan in runs scored at the Asia Cup. In 21 games, he has scored 907 runs at an average of 64.78.

During the T20 World Cup 2021, Shoaib participated and amassed 101 runs, including the game-winning innings of 54 on 18 balls against Scotland.

“It’s been 25 years but Pakistan has not found a replacement for Shoaib Malik,” said former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed said in an interview.