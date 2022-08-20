Shaista Lodhi spotted wearing an expensive watch.

Pardes actress threw a star-studded dinner.

She has presented several shows.

Advertisement

Shaista Lodhi is a multi-talented Pakistani actress, host, and dermatologist who has been working in the entertainment industry since 2001. She has presented several shows and is widely regarded as one of the most popular television hosts. Shaista is presently working as an actress and has participated in several drama series.

Since then, Shaista has accomplished a lot more in her professional life. She is also an actor, and the public praised her work in Pardes recently. Shaista is a successful businesswoman who owns and operates an aesthetics centre. She stole the event last night when she walked for their Waleema collection and was a showstopper for Kashee’s bridal line. Shaista Lodhi spotted wearing an expensive watch at the Bridal Fashion Show which is worth 19,000 Dollars approximately.

Earlier, Pardes actress threw a star-studded dinner at her home, with a guest list that included several A-level personalities. Many celebrities attended the event, including Bushra Ansari, Javeria Saud, Nadia Hussain, Sanam Jung, Sara Lorean, and others.

Also Read Shaista Lodhi slams PCB, ‘Shoaib’s exclusion makes no sense, he’s the best player’ Shaista Lodhi, a former morning show host, and actor criticized the Pakistan...