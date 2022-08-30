Shakira and tennis star Rafael Nadal in secret relationship?

A rumoured affair between Shakira and Rafael Nadal is generating news.

Spanish paparazzi who leaked images of Pique with Clara Chia alleged in fresh report that Shakira had affair with Nadal.

Nadal was star of Shakira’s 2010 ‘Gitana’ music video.

Advertisement

A rumoured affair between the Colombian singer Shakira and the well-known tennis player Rafael Nadal is generating news.

Since the revelation of their breakup, Shakira and Gerard Pique have been featured prominently in the tabloids.

Jordi Martin, the Spanish paparazzi who leaked the images of Pique with Clara Chia, alleged in a fresh report that Shakira had an affair with Rafael Nadal before to meeting Pique.

“I can say that Shakira made a video clip with Alejandro Sanz, but she did not get involved with him,” Martin explained to America Noticias.

“She got involved with someone equally or more famous.” The host asked him to reveal the name, and whilst the guest wouldn’t release the name, a rather helpful clue was provided.

“He is a world-renowned person and a top sportsman. He’s not a footballer, he’s a tennis player,” he added. Without officially stating the tennis player’s name, he identified him by mentioning that he was the star of Shakira’s 2010 hit ‘Gitana’ music video, the year the claimed affair would have occurred.

Advertisement

He continued saying: “I say that there was something in a video clip with a top athlete in Spain, among the three best athletes in the history of the country. That’s where I leave it, I can’t name names.”

The host of the show asked that the paparazzi reveal Nadal’s identity by asking whether the individual in question had won the most Grand Slam titles in history.

Also Read Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti Gerard Pique allegedly cheated on Shakira. The PR student had previously worked...