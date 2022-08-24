Shakira avoids reacting to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s wedding

Shakira was coping with her breakup with her partner Jerard Pique at the time Jennifer Lopez angered her.

Shakira’s appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to Lopez, was a terrible decision.

Fans of the Columbian singer Shakira are certain that Lopez’s remakes must have harmed her even if she did not criticize Shakira.

Shakira did not wish Jennifer Lopez well in her union with actor Ben Affleck.

On Tuesday, when thousands of people loved Jennifer’s wedding photos on Instagram, she did not even care to click the “like” button.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Earlier, The children that her husband Ben Affleck has with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner now have Jennifer Lopez as their official stepmother.

The Marry Me actor was overjoyed when she wed the Argo star once more in front of their loved ones, particularly their children, in a grandiose ceremony in Georgia.

According to a source close to Hollywood beauty, “She liked having all the kids around.” Everything felt really unique.