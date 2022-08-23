Shakira did not reacted to Jennifer Lopez’s wedding photos

Lopez stated that performing alongside the Colombian singer at the Super Bowl Halftime Show was a terrible idea.

Jennifer Lopez upset Shakira just when the ‘Waka Waka’ singer was beginning to cope with her breakup with Jordi Pique.

Lopez stated that performing alongside Shakira at the Super Bowl Halftime Show was a terrible idea.

Even though she did not speak out against her, Shakira’s followers believe that Lopez’s remakes must have harmed her.

The Colombian singer did not congratulate Jennifer Lopez on her wedding to Ben Affleck.

Tuesday, she did not even bother to like the wedding photos of Jennifer that were liked by thousands of people on Instagram.

