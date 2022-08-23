Shakira did not reacted to Jennifer Lopez’s wedding photos

Shakira is “lost in thoughts” while out with the family
Shakira has been clicked after three months of her breakup. Gerard Pique...
Jennifer Lopez upset Shakira just when the ‘Waka Waka’ singer was beginning to cope with her breakup with Jordi Pique.
Lopez stated that performing alongside Shakira at the Super Bowl Halftime Show was a terrible idea.
Even though she did not speak out against her, Shakira’s followers believe that Lopez’s remakes must have harmed her.
The Colombian singer did not congratulate Jennifer Lopez on her wedding to Ben Affleck.
Tuesday, she did not even bother to like the wedding photos of Jennifer that were liked by thousands of people on Instagram.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.