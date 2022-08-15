Shakira & her ex Gerard Pique indulged in another legal battle

The Waka Waka singer and the Barcelona footballer separated in June of this year.

The Waka Waka singer and the Barcelona footballer separated in June of this year.

Former couple employed different law firms to resolve the custody dispute for their sons.

Shakira & her ex Gerard Pique indulged in another legal battle. In the midst of a custody dispute over their sons, Shakira and her ex-partner Gerard Pique have engaged in yet another legal battle over their opulent jet.

The Waka Waka singer and the Barcelona footballer separated in June of this year, and as a result, the former couple employed different law firms to resolve the custody dispute for their sons, Milan and Sasha.

According to reports, Prensa Libre writer Juan Carlos Ortega has now disclosed that the former lovers are currently engaged in a new argument over a pricey private plane.

Shakira and Pique purchased the medium-sized executive aircraft, which has a value of almost $20 million, while they were still dating for 11 years.

The private aircraft in issue, a Learjet 60XR, contains twin bedrooms, a dining area, a living area with a TV, and all the amenities needed for a family flight. It can carry up to 10 guests.

According to the story, neither Pique nor Shakira want to give up the opulent aircraft and have apparently given the matter to their separate attorneys.

