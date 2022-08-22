Shakira is experiencing excruciating worry and sleeplessness due to tax fraud

Pop artist Shakira has been involved in a number of issues.

Her divorce from Gerard Pique and an accused tax scheme in Spain.

The 45-year-old is experiencing “terrible sleeplessness and concern” due to the intriguing situation.

Advertisement

Pop artist Shakira, who is presently portraying a brave face, has been involved in a number of issues, including her divorce from Gerard Pique and an accused tax scheme in Spain.

According to a source who spoke to a magazine, the 45-year-old musician is “suffering from awful sleeplessness and stress over the whole confusing matter.”

The “Waka Waka” hitmaker, if found guilty, could spend up to eight years in prison for allegedly failing to remit $15 million in taxes to the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014.

After the Colombian artist rejected a plea deal from prosecutors, her tax fraud case is now set to go to trial. However, as of the time of this writing, no trial date has been established.

The singer-dancer had already experienced a difficult year when her father underwent emergency surgery after suffering a terrible fall. Due to charges of adultery, Shakira and Gerard have also announced the dissolution of their 11-year marriage.

There were issues with trust, the person informed the publication. Years of battling had finally ended when Shakira dismissed him.

Advertisement

Shakira may experience major mental health problems as a result of this mound of problems because she is already experiencing “terrible sleeplessness and concern” due to the intricate situation.

Also Read Shakira & her ex Gerard Pique indulged in another legal battle Shakira & her ex Gerard Pique indulged in another legal battle. The...