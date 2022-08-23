Advertisement
Shakira is “lost in thoughts” while out with the family

  • Shakira has been clicked after three months of her breakup.
  • Gerard Pique has made his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti public.
  • he pair allegedly struck a deal not to appear with their partners for the first year.
Shakira was photographed for the first time since her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique who made his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti public in fresh photos, and she appeared to be deeply thoughtful in them.

The Waka Waka singer took her dog, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, for a walk on Sunday.

Shakira was pictured cuddling up to her kids in the photos as they supported one another through difficult times and tried to cope.

The singer is allegedly “very upset” at Gerard for going public three months after their breakup because they allegedly struck a deal not to appear with their partners for the first year following the split.

In a brand-new video shot at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia by the Spanish media site Socialite, images of Gerard, 35, passionately kissing his new love interest, 23, can be seen.

Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months, according to sources. She is a student who also organizes activities for him in his office.

