Shazia Wajahat enjoys vacation with her family in London

Shazia Wajahat is the wife of director and screenwriter Wajahat Rauf.

The family flew to London a few days ago to spend their vacation there.

Pictures from her Instagram account show them touring London’s diverse locales.

Popular Pakistani drama and film producer Shazia Wajahat has created a number of blockbuster dramas and movies to date. Wajahat Rauf, a well-known Pakistani actor, director, and screenwriter, is married to Shazia Wajahat. Ashir Wajahat, the eldest son of Mrs. Wajahat, is a singer and actor by profession.

She is currently on vacation with her entire family, just like every other celebrity. The family flew to London a few days ago to spend their vacation there. She posted some enchanting family photos from her enjoyable family trip to London on her Instagram account.

The family can be seen having a good time together while touring London’s diverse locales.

Let’s look at some of the adorable pictures!

