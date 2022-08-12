Advertisement


  • Shefali Shah reveals her kiss in ‘Darlings’ was ‘unexpected’


  • Shefali Shah is on cloud nine after receiving rave reviews for her performance in ‘Darlings’.
  • The actress recently discussed her on-screen kissing scene.
  • Shefali said that it took several takes, at least one of which went hilariously wrong.


Shefali Shah is currently on cloud nine after receiving rave reviews for her performance in ‘Darlings’. 

The actress recently discussed her on-screen kissing scene.

Shefali admitted to a news website that she was utterly unprepared for two parts in the movie when she first read the screenplay.

One was the surprise kiss between her character Shamsu and Zulfi, and the other was her past.

Shefali described it as a delicate and charming moment, adding that she does it to silence the man because otherwise, he will continue to talk senselessly.

Shefali told that she was surprised by the way her character goes about doing it.

Shefali shared some information on how the sequence was filmed and said that because of its spontaneity, it took several takes, at least one of which went hilariously wrong.

The actress added that during one of their shoots, when she raced to kiss him, the bag she was carrying struck her in the face, and they both kissed the bag. The performer continued by saying that she was ultimately pleased with how nicely the scene had been handled in the movie.

The lead roles in “Darlings” were also played by Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. Both the reviewers and the crowd gave it favourable reviews.

 

