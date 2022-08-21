Shefali Shah thanks fans for prayers after testing COVID negative

Sofali Shah is basking in the success of her recently-released film Darlings.

Recently tested positive for Coronavirus but has now tested negative.

Shefali played the character of Shamshunissa Ansari, Alia Bhatt’s mother in the film.

Shefali Shah is presently lolling in the outcome of her as of late delivered film Darlings. Shefali, who played the personality of Shamshunissa ‘Shamshu’ Ansari, Alia Bhatt’s mom in the film, has been cheered for her acting in the film.

The film likewise highlighted Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in significant jobs. It debuted on the OTT stage Netflix a couple of days back.

As of late, the entertainer, who tried positive for Coronavirus took to her Instagram handle to illuminate her fans that she has tried negative for the infection now.

The Dil Dhadakne Do entertainer stated: “YASSSSSS!!! I HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE. I’m absolutely fine, and can resume work now. Thanks to the doctors and Thank you so so much everyone for your blessings, prayers, concern and love. Please stay safe and take care of yourselves.”

Her friends and followers expressed their affection for her in the comments section shortly after she posted the update.

Someone wrote: “This is great news for the day I’m so happy sending lots of love.” Another user said: “Congratulations mam.” While a third user wrote: “Take care Shefali…Waiting for Delhi Crime 2 to release.”

In the mean time, Shefali as of late packed away the Best Actress grant at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for Jalsa.

Sharing the news, she expressed: “What a win!!!! Team Jalsa wins equality in films award and best actress for me. Thank you @iffmelbourne and all of you for all the love you’ll have showered on #Jalsa. It truly is a celebration of our passion and hard work and all your love.”

On the work front, Shefali will be found in Delhi Crime 2, which is scheduled to debut from August 26th onwards on Netflix.

Aside from this, the entertainer will likewise be a piece of Doctor G close by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh leading the pack.

