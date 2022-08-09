Sheheryar Munawar reveals who he wants to marry

Syra Yousuf talks about her bold photo shoot with Sheheryar Munawar
Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar sparked a social media buzz with their...
Heart-robbed actor Sheheryar Munawar began his career as a prominent guy in the profession, and since then, we’ve watched him develop into a writer, producer, and director. People are in love with the ways Sheheryar expresses his art using a variety of techniques.
Additionally, he chooses wisely when it comes to television scripts, and his recent turn as Major Usama in Sinf e Aahan won over hearts everywhere.
When Sheheryar appeared as a guest on Fuchsia, he was questioned about whether he could actually marry a widow the way Major Usama did in Sinf e Aahan. Sheheryar responded to it in a straightforward and undiplomatic manner.
He said that if he fell in love with a lady, it wouldn’t matter to him if she was a widow, but he would be more cautious if there were children there.
Sheheryar was frank in his speech when he stated that his response will not be a polished rendition of what everyone wanted to hear. When you marry a widow with children, he added, you have to adopt the role of father to the children, and you must be prepared to do so with tact.
Earlier, Sheheryar had created a buzz with Sajal Aly for the bold photo shoot that caused a lot of public criticism.
