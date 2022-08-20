Shehnaaz Gill claps back at dating rumours

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been in the news for dating Raghav Juyal.

The internet is flooded with video of her statement.

Shehnaaz Gill is an Indian actress, who is a real charmer who has gained notoriety for her stylish looks and outgoing personality.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been in the news for dating Raghav Juyal, his co-star in the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Their adorable photos together with their proximity got the gossip columns churning with rumours of a budding romance between them.

Currently, the internet is flooded with the video of Shehnaaz’s statement. She said, “Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai.”

“Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na…toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi (Just because we are standing next to someone, or hanging out, doesn’t mean we are dating. So all this is rubbish. I will get hyper now),” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

At the Aunda Sanda song launch, Gill could be seen standing next to her brother Shehbaz Badesha.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently filming for Salman Khan’s next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars the Indian movie icon Salman Khan.

Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde play important roles in the movie as well. The upcoming family drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is helmed by Farhad Samji.

