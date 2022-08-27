Advertisement
Shehnaaz Gill sings Neha Kakkar’s Taaron Ke Shehar

Articles
Shehnaaz Gill shares an emotional review after watching Uunchai

  • Shehnaaz Gill sang Taaron Ke Shehar by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal from 2020.
  • Video has gained over 25k comments and 5.45 lakh views in two hours.
  • With Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she will make her Bollywood debut.
Shehnaaz Gill uploaded a video of her rendition of Taaron Ke Shehar by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal from 2020, her fans have been unable to contain their excitement.

Shehnaaz Gill posted a video of herself singing a song that Neha Kakkar initially performed. She performed the 2020 song Taaron Ke Shehar by Neha.

And her admirers have already shown the video a tonne of support. Jaani wrote the song, which was performed by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal.

Neha and Sunny Kaushal were featured in the popular song video.

After being published on Instagram, Shehnaaz’s video gained over 25k comments and 5.45 lakh views in just two hours.

She can be seen singing the song in a studio while wearing a white tee.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

A fan reacted, “Your voice is soulful.” Another said, “Wow beautiful voice.” One more fan commented, “I am crying.” Daboo Ratnani commented on the video, “Beautiful.” A fan even wrote, “Your voice makes me forget my worries, calms my mind and make me feel relaxed.” “Your voice always touch my heart,” read yet another comment.

With Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut. In addition to Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam, the film is directed by Farhad Samji.

This year’s December 30 release date is anticipated. Now, some rumours suggest that Shehnaaz may also appear in Rhea Kapoor’s future movie, which would be directed by her husband Karan Boolani.

Shehnaaz and Diljit Dosanjh featured in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh last year. Her participation in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 gave her instant notoriety.

Last year, she also released the song Tu Yaheen Hai in memory of her late boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Since the two become friends on the reality show, there have been rumours that they are a couple.

End of Article
