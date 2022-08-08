Shehnaaz Gill unfollows Salman Khan on Instagram

The actress has been asked to leave Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but the cause is unknown.

Reports suggest that she has taken up other roles and isn’t just working on SKF movie.

Shehnaaz Gill who shared a strong bond with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has unfollowed him on Instagram and sparked rumours of all is not well between them.

Kartik Aaryan, a Bollywood actor, is one of the 11 persons Shehnaaz Gill follows on Instagram, but to everyone’s astonishment, the actress has ceased doing so.

Does that imply she won’t be appearing in the upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Shehnaaz Gill has reportedly been asked to leave Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but the cause has not yet been made known.

Salman Khan openly declares his affection for the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. It now appears that a significant split has developed between the two of them, however the exact cause is unknown. Numerous entertainment websites are reporting that the superstar is angry with Sana since she has taken up other roles and isn’t just working on the SKF movie.

We wonder if Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali would ever be produced because the initial lead cast originally included Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. However, after Aayush quit the movie, Salman Khan wondered if he should depart because things were given out on a silver platter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Salman Khan is a co-producer of the movie, and Pooja Hegde is now the lead heroine, thus the news that Shehnaaz Gill is departing has just increased the pressure on the producers.

The actress has yet to make a formal announcement about whether or not Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali would still serve as her debut.

With her participation in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill became an instant celebrity, and one of the most compelling aspects of the programme was her relationship with the late actor Sidharth Shukla.