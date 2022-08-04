Shehzad Roy and Farhan Saeed face severe criticism due to this!

Pop singer Shehzad Roy used the example of “Heaven and Hell” as an example.

Shehzad Roy is a talented social activist and pop singer from Pakistan. The artist has enjoyed enormous teen popularity for the past 20 years. Recently, the artist has poked fun at those who use the internet excessively by using the example of “Heaven and Hell” as an example.

He said in his tweet, “What if People come to know that they will be having a WiFi connection in Hell and not in Heaven, Would they still prefer to go to “Heaven” (Jannah) ?”.

On his tweet singer and actor, Farhan Saeed replied, “Hotspot from Friends”. Zara Noor Abbas also replied, “This is Tough.”

They also mocked Shehzad Roy, telling him that instead of making fun of “Heaven and Hell,” he should study more about Islam. One Twitter user said, One user said, “there won’t be WiFi in hell, but there would be many people in Hell because of WiFi”.

Look at the negative responses from the public over the religious-related tweets.

