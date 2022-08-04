Shehzad Roy sparks debate on internet while asking unusual questions

Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly defy gender stereotypes by empowering women
Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly's new song Tum Ho To is a...
Shehzad Roy, who is forever young, is a talented artist and a pro in practically every profession. whether it be music, fashion, or social work. Shehzad is the best at everything, and he also has a wonderful sense of humor.
The composer recently unveiled a poll on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Shehzad Roy wrote on social media that he was at one of Pakistan’s most stunning and peaceful locations. He added that his poor reception there has irritated him.
“Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log kahan rehna prefer karaingay?”
So he asked his fans this question and got mixed humorous responses. Take a look!
Advertisement
Jannat because waha Jo mango gy mele ga wifi password bhi
— Babar iqbal (@BabarSpeak) August 3, 2022
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.