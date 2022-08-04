Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shehzad Roy sparks debate on internet while asking unusual questions

Shehzad Roy sparks debate on internet while asking unusual questions

Articles
Advertisement
Shehzad Roy sparks debate on internet while asking unusual questions

Shehzad Roy sparks debate on internet while asking unusual questions

Advertisement

Shehzad Roy, who is forever young, is a talented artist and a pro in practically every profession.  whether it be music, fashion, or social work. Shehzad is the best at everything, and he also has a wonderful sense of humor.

The composer recently unveiled a poll on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Shehzad Roy wrote on social media that he was at one of Pakistan’s most stunning and peaceful locations. He added that his poor reception there has irritated him.

“Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log kahan rehna prefer karaingay?”

So he asked his fans this question and got mixed humorous responses. Take a look!

Also Read

Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly defy gender stereotypes by empowering women
Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly defy gender stereotypes by empowering women

Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly's new song Tum Ho To is a...

Advertisement

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story