Shehzad Roy’s tweet sparks a new debate on social media

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy who is also a philanthropist and, brand advocate for family planning. The singer recently turned to Twitter to discuss people’s interests.

The 45-year-old called out people’s general infatuation with WiFi and the internet in the appropriate tones. Roy, who is never afraid to express things plainly, kept his remarks lighthearted and asked the crowd a challenging question.

“Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log Kya prefer karaingay?”, he tweeted.

Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log Kya prefer karaingay?

Here are some of the responses to his tweet, some of which are hysterically funny while others make us wonder about our unhealthy online addiction.

Dozakh ki diwar k sath kharhey hon ge wifi k liye.. — Junaid Ahmad (@Junaidkariem) August 3, 2022

Definitely janat its My selection janat Toh janat ha duniya kay dozakh sy Toh kam sy kam achi😊🙂 — Waleed Malik (@Malikwa14441265) August 3, 2022

Its not a joke…Jis trha es duniya har koi apni jannat benana chahta hy marnay say pehly…es trha marnay kay bad b vo jannat hi prefer kreen gy — Ramaygaz (@ramaygaz) August 3, 2022

Desperate times Desperate measures.😂😂😂😂😂 — Adnan Rajput (@BeczItsRajput) August 3, 2022

