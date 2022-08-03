Advertisement
Shehzad Roy’s tweet sparks a new debate on social media

Shehzad Roy’s tweet sparks a new debate on social media

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy who is also a philanthropist and, brand advocate for family planning. The singer recently turned to Twitter to discuss people’s interests.

The 45-year-old called out people’s general infatuation with WiFi and the internet in the appropriate tones. Roy, who is never afraid to express things plainly, kept his remarks lighthearted and asked the crowd a challenging question.

“Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log Kya prefer karaingay?”, he tweeted.

Here are some of the responses to his tweet, some of which are hysterically funny while others make us wonder about our unhealthy online addiction.

