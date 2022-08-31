Shibani Dandekar celebrates her birthday with Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples on the block.

Ever since they started dating, they have been sharing their love on social media.

Shibani tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 19, this year.

Advertisement

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are quite possibly of the cutest couple of bollywood. They have been many times taking social media by truly a tempest with their affectionate pictures.

Since the couple began dating, they have never avoided communicating their adoration for one another via online entertainment.

Shibani and Farhan secured the bunch in a cozy wedding function on February 19, this year, at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Kandala farmhouse within the sight of their family and dear companions.

As of late, Shibani praised her birthday last week in Australia and shared a concealed picture from her birthday festivity on Instagram.

Taking to her virtual entertainment handle, she inscribed the post: “Hands down one of the best bdays i’ve ever had! Celebrating with the people I love the most in this world. My lifelines.Heart is so full!thank you universe. @sulabha.dandekar @mrdandekar @faroutakhtar @vjanusha @apekshadandekar @imabhishek22 @joelpeisley @seanbyrnes @achesy @alka_khopkar @natmotto @tootonz @hornet1980 @mithun.gole. Thank you @chinchin.”

The photograph additionally included Farhan, sister Anusha Dandekar, Shibani’s most youthful sister, artist Apeksha Dandekar, her folks Sulabha, Shashidhar Dandekar, and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekarakhtar)

In the mean time, Farhan shared a genuine post for Shibani on her birthday.

Advertisement

Sharing an image, the Dil Dhadakne Do entertainer expressed: “Dear life partner, some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I’d fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you.”

Dandekar replied: “Love you my partner for life. Couldn’t imagine being on this journey without you. You make everything better! Now learn to let me steer always.”

On the work front, Farhan is good to go to get back to the executive seat with Jee Le Zaraa which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read Katrina Kaif is admired by Kiara Advani, find out the reason! Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. Katrina...