Shilpa Shetty broke her leg while shooting

Shilpa Shetty got injured.

She broke her leg while shooting on the Indian Police Force sets.

B’Town celebrities and fans showered her with love and comments wishing her well.

Shilpa Shetty gets hurt while filming on the Indian Police Force sets. The actress informed her fans, friends, and followers of the same earlier today on social media. Shilpa, who is typically vivacious and upbeat, dared a smile this time as well while she posed for the photo while visiting the hospital. Have you already seen the image?

The Dhadkan actress hurts herself during filming with the Indian Police Force

Shilpa Shetty posted a photo from the hospital a few hours ago on her Instagram page. The Baazigar actress was spotted sitting in a wheelchair with a cast covering her left leg. She smiled brightly, though, and even posed for the picture giving the thumbs-up. She captioned the image she shared with a description of her circumstance.

It read, “They said, Roll camera action – “break a leg!” I took it literally (laughing with tears emoji, tongue out emoji, face palm emoji).Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega (folded hands emoji, offering namaaz emoji) Prayers always work (smiley with halo emoji) With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra (red heart emoji) (nazar emoji) (stars emoji).”

Have a look:

As soon as she posted the photo, B’Town celebrities and fans showered her with love and comments wishing her well.

Shilpa Shetty will soon be featured in Rohit Shetty’s first cop web series, Indian Police Force, for the uninitiated. She will be on screen alongside Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra. She recently uploaded a set video that showed Sidharth and her in action as Rohit Shetty was filming them.

Shilpa also has Sukhee on the horizon in addition to this. The movie, which is being directed by Sonal Joshi, is supported by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.