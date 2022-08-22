Shilpa Shetty practices yoga with injured leg on wheelchair

Shilpa Shettys injured while performing an action sequence and fractured her leg.

She shared a video of her sitting on a wheelchair with a broken leg yet performing Yoga.

Shilpa will join the cast of Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

Shilpa Shetty came to the titles after it was declared that she would enter Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Indian Police Force as a cop close by Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

Indeed, a few recordings from the arrangements of the 8-section series have been flowing via virtual entertainment and fans are super-eager to watch it.

As of late, Shilpa had taken to her web-based entertainment handle to illuminate her fans that she has been harmed while playing out an activity arrangement and has broken her leg.

Today she shared a video of her sitting on a wheelchair with a messed up leg yet performing Yoga.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty should be visible extending her body as she sits in a wheelchair. Sharing this video, Shilpa stated, “After 10 days of resting in, I realised… no reason is good enough to not stretch. So, even though the injury needs me to take it easy for a few weeks, inactivity can make you rusty.

So… I decided to practice the routine of Parvatasana, followed by Utthita Parsvakonasana, and concluded with Bharadwajasana. Anyone who is unable to sit on the floor, or is suffering from knee or back pain can do these stretches on the chair.

These asanas are beneficial to strengthen & improve the flexibility of the spine & the back muscle, and are also helpful for the digestive system. However, the third pose ‘Bharadwajasana (twisting pose)’ should be avoided during pregnancy.

Don’t let anything get in the way of your routine. You can overcome the biggest hurdles simply by believing YOU CAN and having the WILL to change things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Talking about Indian Police Force, it will debut carefully, emphatically by year-end. As of late, Shilpa Shetty likewise shared a video from the sets which exhibited Sidharth and her in real life, while Rohit Shetty shot them.

Aside from this, Shilpa additionally has Sukhee ready to go. Coordinated by Sonal Joshi, the film is supported by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series.

