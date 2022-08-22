Shilpa Shetty says ‘inactivity can make you rusty’

Shilpa Shettys fractured her leg while filming Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force.

After being told to ease up, she decided to get back to her favourite pastime.

Shilpa Shetty may have recently fractured her leg, but she isn’t letting the injury stop her from getting back to Yoga.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty returning to yoga despite having a fractured leg would undoubtedly inspire you to work out today.

The actress, who recently had a leg injury that required her to wear a cast for six weeks, is returning to her favourite activity: yoga.

Also Read Deepika Padukone slammed Salman Khan for his views on depression Deepika Padukone had earlier spoken about her struggles with depression. Salman Khan...

Shilpa recently injured her leg during filming for Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force, for those of you who may not be aware.

After being told to ease up, she just disclosed that she will be “out of action” for six weeks.

But if you’ve been following Shilpa, you might already be aware of how obsessed with her health she is. She may have shattered her leg, but, to use her own words, she still has her “himmat.”

Advertisement

Ten days after her accident, she resumed exercising and wrote a lengthy statement outlining her considerably easier programme.

“After 10 days of resting in, I realised… no reason is good enough to not stretch. So, even though the injury needs me to take it easy for a few weeks, inactivity can make you rusty. So… I decided to practice the routine of Parvatasana, followed by Utthita Parsvakonasana, and concluded with Bharadwajasana,” she penned in a long Instagram note.

Also Read Sonam Kapoor says Anil Kapoor doesn’t see himself as grandparent Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy....

Explaining the asanas she would be opting for, she described their benefits and concluded by stating, “Don’t let anything get in the way of your routine. You can overcome the biggest hurdles simply by believing YOU CAN and having the WILL to change things.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The actress undoubtedly inspired many to try and stay active while recovering by changing the perception of bed rest.