Shilpa Shetty’s exercise video with broken leg goes viral

Shilpa Shetty published a brand-new exercise video.

She declared that she adheres to the maxim “keep moving, no matter what.”

An injury to Shilpa Shetty’s leg occurred earlier this month.

Shilpa Shetty is unstoppable in her pursuit of fitness. not even a leg was broken. The actress demonstrated this on Monday when she posted a fresh exercise video on Instagram.

For those who don’t know, she shattered her leg earlier this month while filming Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop thriller Indian Police Force. But that in no way prevented her from exercising.

Shilpa worked her arms, forearms, and shoulders during her workout by doing dumbbell overhead presses for the shoulders and triceps, half-range hammer curls for the arms, and lateral lifts for the shoulders.

“Keep moving. No matter what. That’s the policy I am living by, especially these past couple of weeks. Putting the time I have to good use, while my leg’s going to need time to make a full recovery, decided to ensure I follow a routine that works on strengthening the upper body,” Shilpa captioned her post.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The diva also disclosed that she carried out the exercises under the guidance of a professional. She also maintained that if a fan was recovering from an injury, they should work out under the guidance of a certified and experienced coach.

Shilpa Shetty provided another peek into her training earlier this week. She was observed practicing a few yoga poses while seated in a wheelchair.

The actress said, “After 10 days of resting, I realised that no reason is good enough to not stretch. So, even though the injury needs me to take it easy for a few weeks, inactivity can make you rusty. So, I decided to practice the routine of Parvatasana, followed by Utthita Parsvakonasana, and concluded with Bharadwajasana,”

