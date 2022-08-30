Shilpa Shinde dances, says she did Bigg Boss for Salman and Jhalak for Madhuri

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo video shows Shilpa Shinde and Madhuri Dixit dancing together.

The reality dancing show will begin on September 3.

Colors TV has posted a fresh Instagram promo for the show on Monday.

Shilpa Shinde dance with Madhuri Dixit together on stage as latter confesses she is taking part in the dance reality show only for Madhuri, who is judging the show.

Beginning on September 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will air on Colors TV. The network posted a fresh Instagram promo for the reality dancing show on Monday.

The actor Shilpa Shinde’s first appearance on the show was shown in the video. Along with her choreographer, Shilpa can be seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s popular song Ghagra.

The actor is later heard telling Madhuri that Madhuri Dixit is the reason she is acting in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and that Salman Khan was the reason she competed in Bigg Boss 11.

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 marketing video also included Madhuri and Shilpa swaying a leg. Another participant joins the two as they dance to Ghagra.

In the well-known dance sequence from the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Madhuri danced alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who played the lead.

Shilpa chose a vibrant lehenga for the performance, while Madhuri wore a black and grey lehenga outfit.

Madhuri could also be heard telling the contestant in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo video, “Shilpa ji, itne din kahan thi aap? (Shilpa, where were you for so long?)” To which, Shilpa replied, “Hum kar rahe the Jhalak ka intezaar (I was waiting for Jhalak).” Many fans commented on the video, with a few calling Madhuri ‘beautiful’, and some dropping fire emojis.

Sharing the video, Colors TV wrote in the caption, “Jhalak ke manch par apne jalwe dikhaane ke liye bekaraar, Shilpa Shinde ko dekhne ka aapko nahi karna padega ab intezaar. Dekhiye Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par (Shilpa Shinde is eager to show off her talent on Jhalak, and you will not have to wait anymore. Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa from September 3, every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on Colours TV.”

After a five-year hiatus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is making a comeback on television. Celebrities from many areas will display their dance skills alongside their choreographers.

In a recent official statement, the producers of the dance reality show listed some of the confirmed candidates for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, and Ali Asgar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, performer Madhuri Dixit, and performer-actor Nora Fatehi make up the panel of judges. The group was recently seen leaving Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 se in Mumbai, and social media fan pages and paparazzi have been posting pictures and videos of them.