  News
  Entertainment
SHINee’s Key officially annouces its comeback with single ‘Gasoline’

Articles
SHINee’s Key will make comeback with a solo song

K-Pop news agency reported on August 9 that SHINee’s Key has officially announced a comeback with his second solo album Gasoline.

This will be Key’s first solo release in about a year, following the release of his debut solo mini-album BAD LOVE.

Gasoline is the follow-up to SHINee’s Key debut full-length album Face, which was released in 2018.

According to reports, Gasoline will include the title track and a total of eleven songs.

The most current studio album by Key has been available for three years and nine months. In addition, Key has demonstrated his unparalleled charisma and wit in a range of solo projects and entertainment programmes.

The album is scheduled for release on August 30.

