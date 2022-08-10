SHINee’s Key will make his solo debut with a new single

STAYC calls off fan interaction after 5 members contracts Covid-19
SHINee’s Key has officially announced his comeback with his second solo album Gasoline on August 9, according to Koreaboo.
This is Key’s first solo release in nearly a year, following the release of his first solo mini album BAD LOVE.
Gasoline, Key’s second solo album, is the follow-up to his debut full-length album Face, which came out in 2018.
Gasoline is said to include the title track as well as 11 other songs.
Key’s most recent full-length album has been available for three and a half years and nine months. Key has also been showcasing his unrivalled charm and humour in a number of solo projects and entertainment shows.
The album will be available on August 30th.
