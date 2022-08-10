SHINee’s Key will make his solo debut with a new single

SHINee’s Key has officially announced his comeback with his second solo album Gasoline

This is Key’s first solo release in nearly a year, following the release of his first solo mini album BAD LOVE.

Gasoline is said to include the title track as well as 11 other songs.

Gasoline, Key’s second solo album, is the follow-up to his debut full-length album Face, which came out in 2018.

Key’s most recent full-length album has been available for three and a half years and nine months. Key has also been showcasing his unrivalled charm and humour in a number of solo projects and entertainment shows.

The album will be available on August 30th.