Shocking messages revealed that Armie Hammer wrote to woman

Armie Hammer visits Los Angeles amid speculations of him working at a Cayman Islands hotel
Armie Hammer was recently spotted visiting Los Angeles for the first time...
Two of the exes of Armie Hammer speak on camera about alleged abuse in “House of Hammer,” a new investigative docuseries.
Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison have shared alleged voice calls and text texts from Armie.
One purported communication from the actor to Morrison reads, “I have a fantasy of having someone prove their love and dedication by tying them up in a public area at night and making their body free use.”
The trailer also includes an Instagram message reportedly sent by Armie to a woman in which he declares, “I want to eat you” and that he is “100% a cannibal.”
