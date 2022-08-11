Shocking messages revealed that Armie Hammer wrote to woman

Two of the exes of Armie Hammer speak on camera about alleged abuse in “House of Hammer,” a new investigative docuseries.

Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison have shared alleged voice calls and text texts from Armie.

One purported communication from the actor to Morrison reads, “I have a fantasy of having someone prove their love and dedication by tying them up in a public area at night and making their body free use.”

The trailer also includes an Instagram message reportedly sent by Armie to a woman in which he declares, “I want to eat you” and that he is “100% a cannibal.”