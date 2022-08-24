Advertisement
Showbiz friend of Meghan Markle promotes her Spotify podcast

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle

  • ‘Big Sky’ was recently lambasted by the British tabloid press.
  • Janina was photographed in the front seat of Prince Harry’s car.
  • A publication then referred to Janina as an Iranian agent.
Janina, who presently stars in popular television shows, also a friend of Meghan Markle, was recently criticised after being photographed in the front seat of Prince Harry’s car, ‘Big Sky’ was recently lambasted by the British tabloid press.

In photographs shared by the media, Meghan could be seen sitting in the backseat during their encounter with television icon Oprah Winfrey.

A publication then referred to Janina as an Iranian agent as part of an attack on the royal couple.

Tuesday, the actress used her social media account to promote Meghan Markle’s podcast on Spotify “The Fallacy of Ambition with Serena Williams.

On Instagram, the actress posted a poster of Meghan Markle alongside a link to the podcast.

Since she and her husband separated from the royal family in order to dwell in the United States, the British media has rarely complimented the Duchess of Sussex.

