Shraddha Arya’s latest pictures goes viral

One of the most well-known figures in the television industry is Shraddha Arya. For her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has played for a while now, the actress receives a lot of appreciation from fans. In addition to keeping her fans and following entertained on television, she also keeps them interested on social media by frequently giving them views into her personal and professional lives.

A few months ago, Shraddha announced her recent property purchase and provided a sneak peek at her home throughout the renovation process. The actress’s stunning home is now finished, and Shraddha shared a couple images of the exterior of her home on her Instagram account. The actress from Kundali Bhagya looks lovely in a blue traditional costume. She can be seen posing in front of her beautiful nameplate and posting these pictures.

Shraddha captioned her post, “Posing Pretty! #HappyRakshaBandhan”.

When it comes to Kundali Bhagya, it is a spinoff of the well-liked programme Kumkum Bhagya and stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe are the show’s directors.

Shraddha will make her Bollywood debut in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the upcoming film by Karan Johar. The actress has a long history of appearing in popular series, so her affiliation with Dharma Productions is just another accolade for her. The Kundali Bhagya actress posted a picture of a handwritten note from director Karan Johar, along with a golden stamp bearing Karan’s signature, to announce the exciting news.

