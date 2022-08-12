Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shraddha Arya’s latest pictures goes viral

Shraddha Arya’s latest pictures goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Shraddha Arya’s latest pictures goes viral

Shraddha Arya’s latest pictures goes viral

Advertisement

One of the most well-known figures in the television industry is Shraddha Arya. For her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has played for a while now, the actress receives a lot of appreciation from fans. In addition to keeping her fans and following entertained on television, she also keeps them interested on social media by frequently giving them views into her personal and professional lives.

A few months ago, Shraddha announced her recent property purchase and provided a sneak peek at her home throughout the renovation process. The actress’s stunning home is now finished, and Shraddha shared a couple images of the exterior of her home on her Instagram account. The actress from Kundali Bhagya looks lovely in a blue traditional costume. She can be seen posing in front of her beautiful nameplate and posting these pictures.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Advertisement

Shraddha captioned her post, “Posing Pretty! #HappyRakshaBandhan”.

When it comes to Kundali Bhagya, it is a spinoff of the well-liked programme Kumkum Bhagya and stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe are the show’s directors.

Shraddha will make her Bollywood debut in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the upcoming film by Karan Johar. The actress has a long history of appearing in popular series, so her affiliation with Dharma Productions is just another accolade for her. The Kundali Bhagya actress posted a picture of a handwritten note from director Karan Johar, along with a golden stamp bearing Karan’s signature, to announce the exciting news.

Also Read

Shraddha Arya says she misses ‘annoying’ her hubby Rahul Nagal
Shraddha Arya says she misses ‘annoying’ her hubby Rahul Nagal

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry....

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story