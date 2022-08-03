Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan will co-star in Tezaab sequel

Tezaab was released in 1988 and starred Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor is perhaps of the most ravishing and gifted actress in Bollywood. She is as of now chipping away at Luv Ranjan’s untitled film inverse Ranbir Kapoor.

She additionally has Nikhil Advani film where she will be seen playing Naagin, and the Chalbaaz redo. In the midst of this, the entertainer has additionally been moved toward by the movie producers for Tezaab redo.

A report distributed in India Today proposed the Ek Villain entertainer will be matched inverse Kartik Aaryan without precedent for the redo of the film.

Maker Murad Khetani prior affirmed that the Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer is being revamped.

As per a source cited by the web-based entry, “The creators were searching for a dependable name and a new Jodi for the cast of Tezaab redo.

Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik have not shared onscreen space together up until this point and in the event that everything pan out, this is a couple they might want to wager on.”

Tezaab was delivered in 1988 and featured Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in lead jobs.

In a meeting with News18 Showsha, Madhuri responded to the report about the Tezaab revamp.

“I haven’t actually got an opportunity to respond yet how can it matter assuming I am good with it? Somebody is making the film and workmanship is not entirely clear and on the off chance that he (Murad Khetani) has one more approach to doing it that is his imagination.”

However, Shraddha is thinking about the deal yet will be yet to give her gesture for the job.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Shehzada and the entertainer has as of late completed the last timetable of the film in Haryana.

To note, Shehzada is the Hindi revamp of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, delivered by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill.

The film is coordinated by Rohit Dhawan and furthermore includes, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala as lead characters. One more well known entertainer who was roped in for Shehzada is Ronit Roy. The film denotes the second joint effort of Kartik and Kriti after Luka Chuppi.

Aside from Shehzada, Kartik will star in Shashanka Ghosh’s heartfelt thrill ride film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Aside from this, Kartik likewise has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty.

The film will be delivered under the pennant of Sajid’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will likewise team up with Hansal Mehta in the social show ‘Commander India’.

