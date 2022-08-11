Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhant Kapoor celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Articles
The festival celebrates the love and bond between brothers and sisters. This day is celebrated in almost every household. Even our Bollywood celebrities celebrate this day with their siblings and share pictures on their social media. Speaking of which, the Aashiqui 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor too celebrated the day with her brother Siddhant Kapoor and cousin Priyankk Sharma.

Shraddha took to social media to give a glimpse of her Raksha Bandha celebration with her brothers. From doing Puja to clicking selfies with her brothers, Shraddha enjoyed the day very much. While sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Luckiest brothers in the universe!!! Happy Rakhi my Babus @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma”. As soon as she posted the video, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments.

