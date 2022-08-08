Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Shraddha Kapoor looks adorable as she wish ‘Friendship Day’ to her fans
Shraddha Kapoor looks adorable as she wish ‘Friendship Day’ to her fans

Shraddha Kapoor looks adorable as she wish ‘Friendship Day’ to her fans

Articles
Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor looks adorable as she wish ‘Friendship Day’ to her fans

Shraddha Kapoor looks adorable as she wish ‘Friendship Day’ to her fans

Advertisement
  • Shraddha Kapoor wished her fans a happy “Friendship Day” on Instagram.
  • The Baaghi actress is known for sharing no-makeup images on social media.
  • She will next be featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy-drama.
Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor is ruling the hearts of her fans ever since she played the role of Aarohi in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2.

After then, she made a name for herself by appearing in a number of films, such as Haider, Saaho, Ek Villain, Street Dancer 3D, and others.

Shraddha is well-known among her admirers for sharing no-makeup images on social media in addition to her performing.

Also Read

Sushmita Sen shares video from her snorkeling session
Sushmita Sen shares video from her snorkeling session

Sushmita Sen released a video of her and her children Renee and...

In connection with it, the Baaghi actress recently shared a selfie without makeup in the Instagram stories area.

She used the occasion to wish her fans a happy “Friendship Day,” which was celebrated on August 7 to honour the lovely connection between friends.

Advertisement

While sharing the post, she wrote, “Tight pappi to my insta fam!!! Happy Friendship Day!!!” The actress looked super adorable in the snap.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was most recently seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, will next be featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan’s as-yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama. Luv Films and T-Series are the movie’s financiers.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma shares workout selfie before early morning shoot
Anushka Sharma shares workout selfie before early morning shoot

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma posted a selfie from her workout. Her caption,...

The on-screen duo visited the private wedding of their filmmaker Luv Ranjan in Rajasthan earlier this year. They began filming their movie in Spain in June and finished in Mauritius in July. Holi 2023 will mark the movie’s debut.

In addition, Shraddha is collaborating with filmmaker Pankaj Parashar on the comedy film Chaalbaaz in London.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rakhi Sawant encourages young Muslims to pray
Rakhi Sawant encourages young Muslims to pray
Disney reveals the teaser poster of 
Disney reveals the teaser poster of "The Marvels"
Feroze Khan exposes Sharmeen Obaid's defamation notice
Feroze Khan exposes Sharmeen Obaid's defamation notice
Ana De Armas claims that social media has destroyed the
Ana De Armas claims that social media has destroyed the "concept of a movie star"
'AGT
'AGT"s Nightbirde's Family releases an album of her work
Khushi Kapoor made heads turn as she rocked camel coloured 
Khushi Kapoor made heads turn as she rocked camel coloured 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story