Shraddha Kapoor looks adorable as she wish ‘Friendship Day’ to her fans

Shraddha Kapoor wished her fans a happy “Friendship Day” on Instagram.

The Baaghi actress is known for sharing no-makeup images on social media.

She will next be featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy-drama.

Shraddha Kapoor is ruling the hearts of her fans ever since she played the role of Aarohi in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2.

After then, she made a name for herself by appearing in a number of films, such as Haider, Saaho, Ek Villain, Street Dancer 3D, and others.

Shraddha is well-known among her admirers for sharing no-makeup images on social media in addition to her performing.

In connection with it, the Baaghi actress recently shared a selfie without makeup in the Instagram stories area.

She used the occasion to wish her fans a happy “Friendship Day,” which was celebrated on August 7 to honour the lovely connection between friends.

While sharing the post, she wrote, “Tight pappi to my insta fam!!! Happy Friendship Day!!!” The actress looked super adorable in the snap.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was most recently seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, will next be featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan’s as-yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama. Luv Films and T-Series are the movie’s financiers.

The on-screen duo visited the private wedding of their filmmaker Luv Ranjan in Rajasthan earlier this year. They began filming their movie in Spain in June and finished in Mauritius in July. Holi 2023 will mark the movie’s debut.

In addition, Shraddha is collaborating with filmmaker Pankaj Parashar on the comedy film Chaalbaaz in London.