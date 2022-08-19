In Mumbai, Shraddha Kapoor went to a Dahi Handi function.

While wearing an orange Anarkali outfit, she emanated ethnic charm.

She paid Rs 28k for her attire.

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor also joined the celebrations and made a statement at a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai.

The diva channeled her inner Desi girl and donned a traditional outfit for the big event. She looked extremely stunning in it, it goes without saying! She oozed ethnic elegance while wearing an orange Anarkali suit that was embellished with a number of notable details.

The actress posted images of herself wearing the romantic outfit on Instagram as well.

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor) Advertisement

She wore an anarkali set from the Devnaagri line. The kurta’s neckline and exquisite lace detailing at the hem were both embellished with sequins and embroidery.

The outfit was an absolute value thanks to its gorgeously embroidered sleeves with side slits. In addition to the anarkali, Shraddha wore a sheer embroidered dupatta and palazzo in the same colour.

She wore a pair of extravagant jhumkis, a golden bracelet, and big bangles to amp up the desi flair. She used little makeup to accentuate her inherent beauty. Her Janmashtami ensemble was flawlessly finished by a little black bindi.

Advertisement

Also Read Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff may reunite for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor to be seen together once again It...