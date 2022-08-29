Shraddha Kapoor shows off her new hairstyle

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress in Bollywood who is both beautiful and skilled.

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress in Bollywood who is both beautiful and skilled. Most of the time, the actress wins hearts with her beautiful and elegant clothes. Shraddha Kapoor has a huge number of fans on social media, and her fans are always impressed by how simple she is.

The star of Baaghi 3 always looks good, whether she’s going to a red-carpet event or just going out with her friends. On Monday, the actress posted photos of her new hairstyle and asked her fans if they loved or liked it. It goes without saying that she looked beautiful with her new hairstyle.

Shraddha posted the photos on her Instagram account and wrote, “New hair!!! Like or Love???” In the pictures, the actress from Aashiqui 2 looked pretty in a grey shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. As soon as she posted the photo, her fans ran to the comment section to say nice things about it. Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, put a heart eye emoji in the comment box, and other fans were amazed.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen at work in Baaghi 3, which Tiger Shroff also starred in. She is now in an untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor that was made by Luv Ranjan. Luv Films and T-Series are paying for the movie. The real-life couple went to the small wedding of their director Luv Ranjan in Rajasthan earlier this year. They started filming for the movie in Spain last month and finished in Mauritius in July. On Holi 2023, the movie will come out. She is also working on a comedy project called Chaalbaaz In London with director Pankaj Parashar.

