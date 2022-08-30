Advertisement
Edition: English
Shruti Haasan is open about her difficulties with traveling

Shruti Haasan is open about her difficulties with traveling.

  • Shruti Haasan has been blessing our screens with some gorgeous sneak peeks from her work vacation.
  • She is currently in Turkey for the shoot of her upcoming production, Salaar.
  • Next up, she will co-star with Prabhas in the eagerly anticipated action comedy Salaar.
Shruti Haasan has once again proved that she is one of the sassiest actresses in both South and Bollywood with her honest conclusion on road trips.

In the life of an actor, travel is a must, and Shruti Hasaan is no exception. The actress has been blessing our screens with some gorgeous sneak peeks from her work vacation while she is currently in Turkey for the shoot of her upcoming production.

The diva recently posted a dazzling selfie to her Instagram account without any makeup and with the remark “I’m too long for road trips…that is my conclusion.”

Particularly for all the tall individuals out there, this Salaar actress’s post is really relevant. Shruti Haasan can be seen happy to finally be in bed in a new footage she posted on the photo-sharing app. The actress from Vakeel Saab is heard saying, “Bed..sweet bed,” before kissing her pillow.

Next, Prabhas and Shruti Haasan will co-star in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar as the film’s leading ladies. The 28th of September in 2023 is most likely the release date for this eagerly anticipated action comedy.

The film’s pivotal cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao. As this will be Shruti Haasan, and Prabhas’ first venture together, the stunner spilled the beans on working with the Radhe Shyam actor, “She shares that she didn’t know Prabhas well before they started shooting for Salaar. “It was just like hello/hi, but I have definitely got to know the whole team more during the making of this film. He is someone who makes you extremely comfortable to be around. He is super chilled out, super friendly, and it’s really nice to work with him.”

Additionally, Shruti Haasan will co-star in the movies NBK107 and Chiru154 with Megastar Chiranjeevi.

