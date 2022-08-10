Prabhas, who was in Baahubali, will be in Salaar, an action comedy that has been getting a lot of attention.

In a private conversation with us, Shruti Haasan talked about what it was like to work in Salaar. The actress of Vakeel Sahab was quoted as saying, “What’s great about him is that he has so much energy and excitement around him. He is a real regular guy. I’ve seen people pretend to be humble and down-to-earth, and I’m like, “It’s great that you’re acting this way, but it’s not really you.” I think we’ve all seen that, especially at work. But what I like about him is that he’s really normal and chill, which is nice.”

She went on to say, “I’m sure he knows this about fame and power. But he never makes you feel that way, which is very nice. It’s great to work with that kind of energy. Everyone on the set, including Salaar, the director, and the rest of the team, has a good vibe.”

Mega 154 will also have Shruti Haasan play the role of the heroine opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi. Bobby is in charge of the movie, which is already getting a lot of attention from movie fans.