The film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by Zoya Akhtar, which everyone was looking forward to, is done. The main roles in the movie are played by Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. For those who don’t know, this is the second time Ananya and Siddhant will be on screen together. The first time was in Shakun Batra’s movie Gehraiyaan. Fans can’t wait for the much-anticipated movie to come out.

And when the movie was over, the main actor Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a picture of himself hugging Ananya and Adarsh on social media. He wrote this when he shared the post: “and That’s it! #KhoGayeHumKahan We were young, wild, and couldn’t sit still. Fun, curious & a millennial mess. It’s a story about you and me, and… Some cool kids are making a movie. Thank you @zoieakhtar and @reemakagti1 for the best times ever filming. @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial Hail!”.

He also wrote, “@arjunvarain.singh Our Captn! My sibling! Thank you for believing in us so much. You’ve been both strong and weak at just the right time. My main sources of creativity are @yashsahai and @sapanv Without your wit, wohoos, and WTFs, it wouldn’t have been possible. My co-stars, whom I now consider lifelong friends, are @ananyapanday, @gouravadarsh, and @kalkikanmani. Working with you both has only helped me grow. You two are freaking gorgeous! and lastly to the whole Cast & Crew, Dadas & Dudes, and my core A-team @radhikamehta9 @gautam0099 @poonamsrv @sandeep.rasal82 Thank you, it was a pleasure “.

