Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, has been out for five years today.

A Gentleman came out in Indian theatres on August 25, 2017.

It didn’t do well at the box office and got mixed reviews from critics.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, has been out for five years today. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. were in charge of making the movie. Amit Mistry, who died in 2021, was in the movie with Darshan Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Hussain Dalal, Rajit Kapur, and Supriya Pilgaonkar. A Gentleman came out in Indian theatres on August 25, 2017. It didn’t do well at the box office and got mixed reviews from critics.

But the songs in the movie were liked by the audience quite a bit.

Sidharth plays the roles of both Gaurav Kapoor and Rishi Purohit in the movie. At the same time, Jacqueline plays Gaurav’s girlfriend, Kavya Chetwani. Gaurav lives in Miami and wants to marry his girlfriend Kavya, but she wants him to be more adventurous. When he goes to Mumbai on a job, he is mistaken for Rishi, a spy, and his whole life is turned upside down. Now, to celebrate 5 years since The Gentleman came out, the actor from Student of the Year posted a special video montage from the movie on his Instagram account. While Jacqueline also posted about the movie and added red heart emojis to her post.

Today is The Gentleman’s fifth birthday, and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. also wrote a note. They wrote this on the movie’s poster: “Our favourite Entertainer! On this day 5 years ago, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab were under curfew and Mumbai and Gujarat were getting pounded by crazy rains. The movie was literally washed away from theatres. But it makes our hearts happy that people are still finding out about the movie… #AGentleman”

Sidharth will next be seen in the movies Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty. On the other hand, Jacqueline will next be seen in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

Also Read Kiara Advani reveals how she met Sidharth Malhotra for first time Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met for the first time at a...