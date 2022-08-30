Sidharth Malhotra describes his journey as  “very extremely journey”

Sidharth Malhotra completed a decade in Bollywood this year.

He made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year.

The Shershaah actor said that he still has miles to go to attain the tag of being an ‘icon’.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. He made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year.

In his career of around a decade, Sidharth has been a part of several popular movies like Kapoor & Sons, Marjaavaan, Ek Villain, Hasee Toh Phasee, Baar Baar Dekho, etc. Now, the actor, who has completed a decade in Bollywood this year talked about his ‘very extreme journey’ of coming from a ‘non-filmy’ background.

“I think people need to see your journey from a holistic point of view as to where you started off and where you are today,” Sidharth remarked in a conversation. He continued by saying that his entry into the industry had been extremely difficult given that he had no prior film experience and had to work for the previous ten years while entertaining people in a variety of jobs. Malhotra also discussed his professional trajectory, saying that it was just intended to demonstrate by his deeds to the public that everything is possible for those who put their minds to it.

The Shershaah actor said that people’s opinion is not what a person has to go by always. “Eventually, you have to live with your gut instincts and your dedication, and your obsession about one particular field while trying to achieve it. I’m a prime example for that and I hope that youngsters will take inspiration from it,” said Sidharth. He said that he still has miles to go to attain the tag of being an ‘icon’ as for him being an icon in the field is a little too early.

On the professional front, Sidharth’s upcoming films include Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God. Additionally, he will play the lead role in Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force.