Sidharth Malhotra discusses his journey of Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra has completed a decade in Bollywood this year.

The 37-year-old traces his journey in the industry as an actor starting with Student of the Year.

Hopes to show youngsters that anything you put your mind to is possible.

Entertainer Sidharth Malhotra has finished 10 years in Bollywood this year, and the entertainer trusts his ride can motivate individuals to follow their energy.

“I think people need to see your journey from a holistic point of view as to where you started off and where you are today,”

Malhotra tells us as he strolls down the world of fond memories, and follows his excursion in the business as an entertainer beginning with Student of the Year.

The 37-year-old proceeds, “I have had a very extreme journey (in the industry) coming from New Delhi from a non-film background and being here today, working for the last 10 years and entertaining people in various different roles”.

In the wake of beginning his vocation in the marvelousness business as a model, he proceeded to demonstrate his grit as an artiste with fluctuated ventures like Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers, Ek Villain, Kapoor and Sons and Shershaah. He likewise filled in as an associate chief to producer Karan Johar in the 2010 film, My Name Is Khan.

Drilling down into his profession curve, Malhotra says, “It’s just to show them (people) by my actions that anything that you put your mind to is possible. Everyone’s opinion is not what you have to go by always.

Eventually you have to live with your gut instincts and your dedication and your obsession about one particular field while trying to achieve it. I’m a prime example for that and I hope that youngsters will take inspiration from it”.

Be that as it may, the entertainer, who has ventures, for example, Thank God, Mission Majnu Yodha and web project Indian Police Force in pipeline, feels he actually has a long way to go to accomplish the tag of being an ‘symbol’.

“For me, being an icon or somebody in the field is a little too early. I know work has been good, and God has been kind. But I do feel that to be an icon and to have some kind of love from the audience means that you need to show them by actions as to what you need to do to achieve something in life,” he says, adding that he is attempting to do that however much as could be expected.

