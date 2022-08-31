Advertisement
Edition: English
Sidharth Malhotra fans criticize Ranveer Singh’s Filmfare victory

Sidharth Malhotra fans criticize Ranveer Singh’s Filmfare victory
  • Ranveer Singh won Best Actor at Filmfare Awards.
  • Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal were more deserving for the trophy.
  • Sidharth Malhotra fans are dissatisfied with the decision.
On August 30, in Mumbai, at the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022, actor Ranveer Singh won Best Actor. However, Sidharth Malhotra fans are dissatisfied with the decision.

The Padmaavat actor got the Best Actor prize for his work in the 1983 movie, which chronicled the famous victory of Team India in the Cricket World Cup.

In the film, Ranveer portrayed team leader Kapil Dev.

However, a number of internet users felt that Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal were more deserving of the prize for their roles in Shershaah and Sardar Udham, respectively.

 

Fan commented, “Aaj kal flop movie ko bhi filmfare milne lage. So fake award, These days, even flop films are getting awarded.”

Another fan writes, “I think Sidharth & Vicky are more deserving. Both done their best performance wise but Sidharth was more deserving.”

