Sidhu Moose Wala dad says he will take names of son’s enemy

Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh Balkaur has spoken about his son’s enemies.

He also said that he will soon reveal their names to a crowd in Mansa, Punjab.

Sidhu was killed by six gunmen, three of whom have been apprehended.

Balkaur Singh, the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, claimed that his son was incapable of understanding that those who were posing as his “brothers” would turn against him.

Balkaur also announced that he will soon unveil their names to a crowd in Mansa. Balkaur said that his son’s fame as a singer spread across the globe.

On May 29 of this year, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot and killed in Punjab’s Mansa region.

The Lawrence-Bishnoi gang member Goldy Brar, who resides in Canada, has confessed to killing Sidhu.

Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by six gunmen, three of whom have been apprehended, two of whom have been neutralised, and one of whom is still at large.

As quoted by news agency, Balkaur said, “Some black sheep became enemies of his career. It was his misfortune that people whom he met at the beginning (of his career) were not the right persons. He could not realize that those who were claiming to be his brothers now would become his enemy tomorrow. I will take their names. Let the time come. It is a matter of a few days. I will make everything clear about who did what.”

According to police, Sidhu was killed in retribution for the death of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. The name Shaganpreet, who was allegedly Sidhu’s manager, had surfaced in relation to Vicky’s slaying.

According to Sidhu’s father, Shaganpreet and his son first met a year ago. “Like you (the gathering) used to come to him for taking pictures, Shaganpreet also came to him,” Balkaur continued. He said that Shaganpreet was not Sidhu’s manager.

Recently after unveiling Sidhu’s statue in Mansa, Balkaur told, “I can’t bear to see my son as a statue at 28. We wait for justice. The killers, whether sitting on foreign soil or here, should be punished. Why give security to someone who claims openly that he killed Moose Wala?”

Last month, Balkaur also had Sidhu’s face tattooed on his arm. The Punjabi phrase “Sarwan Putt,” which means “obedient or caring son,” is also included.