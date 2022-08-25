Sidhu Moose Wala song Jaandi Vaar will be released on September 2.

Salim Merchant co-wrote the song with Sidhu and Afsana Khan.

A part of the proceeds will go to Sidhu’s family.

Sidhu Moose Wala song Jaandi Vaar, is shortly to be released. A portion of the proceeds will be handed to Salim Merchant’s parents, who co-wrote the song alongside Sidhu and Afsana Khan.

The unpublished song by the late vocalist Sidhu Moose Wala would be released the following month, according to musician Salim Merchant.

Salim spoke about how and why he chose to work with Sidhu in a video that he posted on Instagram. Salim also mentioned in the footage that Sidhu’s parents will receive a portion of the song’s earnings.

At the very end of the video, Salim stated that the song, Jaandi Vaar, which features Afsana Khan as well, will be released on September 2.

The clip started with Salim saying, “Hi everyone, a lot of people have been asking me about the release date of the song that I recorded with Sidhu Moose Wala. So now the time has come. We recorded the song in July 2021 in Chandigarh. I met Afsana Khan last year and she introduced me to Sidhu. After knowing about Sidhu’s passion for his art, song, his people, community, his thoughts, it made me very happy and within no time we decided to work together.”

He continued, “This song was recorded at my friend Sachin Ahuja’s studio in Chandigarh. We recorded a beautiful, heart-touching and emotional song. Sidhu has sung this song from his heart and Afsana added beauty to the song. Today Sidhu is not among us but his voice and thoughts are in this song and that is why we are releasing this song as a tribute to Sidhu’s fans, people who have loved him and everyone around the world who liked his songs.”

Salim added, “To honour Sidhu, we have decided that whatever revenue is collected through this song, we will give one part of it to his parents. This song’s title is Jaandi Vaar and it will release on September 2. You can buy a portion of this song’s audio rights through Kalakaar.io on August 31. You can go to the website and be the part-owner. Jaandi Vaar by Siddhu Moosewaala and Afsana Khan releases on September 2 on all platforms.”

He captioned the post, “Our song with @sidhu_moosewala is releasing on 2nd September 2022. This song titled Jaandi Vaar is a tribute to Sidhu and is in loving memory of him. A part of the proceeds will go to Sidhu’s family. It features @sidhu_moosewala & @itsafsanakhan You can own a part of this song by going to @kalakaar_io.”

On May 29 of this year, Sidhu was fatally shot by gunmen in the Punjabi village of Jawaharke in the Mansa district.

A day after the Punjab police removed his security, along with 424 others, the event happened.

Before to the assembly elections last year, in December, the singer joined the Congress party. He ran for office but was defeated.