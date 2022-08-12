Sidra Batool makes a shocking revelation

Sidra Batool announced to only work on Islamic content.

She conducted a Q&A session on Instagram.

The actress has been married to Ahsan Qureshi since 2017 and has two daughters.

Sidra Batool began her professional life at a very young age. She later got married and began working quite irregularly. Sidra has mostly been spotted in various fashion photos; nevertheless, we haven’t seen her in many plays. The cause of it has finally been revealed by her.

From this point on, She will exclusively work with Islamic content, and that too while donning a hijab. She conducted a Q&A session on Instagram where she discussed her transformation and future ambitions. She also erased all of the images that did not feature her wearing a hijab when sharing one.

She explained that Imam e Hussain RA’s sacrifices had helped her understand that her journey needed to be different. As a result, she is now concentrating on mastering the Deen while listening to Maulana Tariq Jameels’ speeches and lectures online.

The actress stepped into the field in 2012 and soon got success. Some of her hit dramas were Daagh, Yeh Zindagi Hai, Ishq Hamari Galiyon Mein, and Parvarish.

It should be noted that Sidra got married to Ahsan Qureshi and entered a new chapter of life in 2017 and has two beautiful daughters named Alaya and Alayna. She left showbiz after her marriage.

