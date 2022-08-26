Advertisement
  • Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary.
  • The retro photo is from Anupam and Kirron’s wedding ceremony.
  • Kirron wears a red-bordered golden saree.
Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary. The retro photo is from Anupam and Kirron’s wedding ceremony. Kirron wears a red-bordered golden saree. She wore heavy jewellery like a typical Indian bride and looked beautiful. Anupam wore dhoti.

Sikander shared a wedding photo and wished his parents a happy anniversary. More health ps: Naniji… #Anniversary#Kirron#Anupam#Naniji.” Abhishek Bachchan commented with a heart emoji.

 

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher posted a flashback wedding photo to celebrate. After the garland ceremony, the photo was taken. The star also sent a note to his ‘beloved Kirron’ Happy anniversary, Kirron! During my recent journey to Shimla, I dug this wedding photo from my father’s trunk. God bless you with long life and happiness. “Salgira Mubarak”

Anupam never hid his passion for Kirron Kher. On her 70th birthday, June 14, Ker posted photos to wish “God’s precious person” Happy Birthday, Kirron! God bless you. Live long, healthily, and peacefully. Have a happy life. God chose you.” Anupam Kher wished their son, actor Sikandar Kher, a speedy marriage. “May Sikandar Kher wed soon… Always love and pray,” he said.

They married in 1985. She was formerly married to Mumbai businessman Gautam Berry.

Anupam Kher will portray Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. He’s also filmed IB 71 alongside Vidyut Jammwal. He’ll also be in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta.

